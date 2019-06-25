|
Deidra "Dee" Smith
Crooksville - Deidra (Dee) Smith, 58, of Crooksville, lost her courageous battle with cancer on June 24, 2019 at her home. Dee was an avid gardener and loved working with flowers. She enjoyed crafting and collecting pictures as hobbies and adored time spent with her family. She was a member of Word of God Church and enjoyed listening to Pastor Marc Caton. Dee is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Daniel "Danny" Smith of the home; children, Daniel "Bo" Smith of Crooksville, Matt (Shantae) Smith of Virginia, Elissa (Jason Abella) Smith of Roseville, Tyler Smith and Eleea Smith both of Crooksville; seven grandchildren, Niklas and Easton Smith, Shae Boring, Shyler Smith, Carder and Cooper Wilson and Tinley Smith; special daughter-in-law, Ashley Smith; sister in law and brother in law, Barb (Kip) Wood; several nieces and nephews; brothers, Joe, Jimmy and Toby; sisters, Judith, Jen and Jackie; dear friends, Bobi Harris, Kenny Emory, Jerris Patton and Kevin (Tina) McGrath. She was preceded in death by her brother Chet King; grandfather, Joe King and mother-in-law and father -in- law, Howard (Annabelle) Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville where family and friends are invited to come and share your best memories of Dee Dee. You may sign the online register book, light a candle of send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from June 25 to June 26, 2019