Delbert Lacy
Dresden - Delbert E. "Zuke" Lacy, 95, of Dresden, Ohio died Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born June 13, 1924 in Dresden he was a son of the late Howard and Golda (Holdsworth) Lacy and was a graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Delbert was employed in federal civil service with the U.S. Army in Zama, Japan. He spent 26 years in Japan, retiring GS-15 and returning to Dresden in 1972.
He was a member of Sagamihara Masonic Lodge #13; Scottish Rite, Valley of Tokyo and was an honorary member of Dresden Lodge #103. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Sachiko (Kobayashi) Lacy, whom he married December 22, 1966; one son and daughter in-law, Derek and Juliet Lacy of Dresden; three grandchildren, Sean, Keira and Gwendolyn Lacy; and a sister, Marjorie Seward of Zanesville. Also surviving are three nieces, Cherylene (David) Matthews of Columbus, Ohio, Kathy Seward of Zanesville and Mitzi (Mark) Nichols of Dresden and three nephews, Jeff (Cathie) Seward of Zanesville, Rodney Seward of Zanesville and Mike (Debbie) Seward of Dresden.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother William Lacy.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 6pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Following calling hours, Masonic services will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Morrison House or to Christ's Table.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019