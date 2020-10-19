Delisha McNeilCleveland/Jersey City - Delisha McNeil, 50, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Jersey City, New Jersey, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Delisha was born April 30, 1970. She is preceded in death by both of her beloved parents.Delisha is survived by, her children, Daywon Reese, Royal Reese and Ashley Reese; the father of her children, Levency Reese; and a host of other family members and friends."The essence of Mary J. Blige, but you were truly your own. I used to feel I was robbed as a child because you were never home. But in time, I've learned to understand that you hustled harder than any other man, too smart for your own good. I guess that's why you liked cheating the system because you knew you could. A Black Queen, thrown in and out of prison, but in the end you've always risen just like the sun. You always showed up and showed out, you demanded your presence and let them know what a true Jersey Girl was all about. I'm not going to cry and I'm not going to pout, but in The Lord's name I am going to scream and shout, that you take your place on the Heavenly throne as He welcomes you into your new home, with all the other Angels, free to roam." Written by Royal Reese.Per the family's wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be held at this time. Obituary arranged by BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES.