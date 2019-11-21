|
Delma Nelson, 94, of McConnelsville, OH, passed away peacefully at Highland Oaks Health Center while under the care of Buckeye Hospice in McConnelsville, OH on November 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Downie, who passed away on August 29, 2019. Together they enjoyed 74 years of marriage.
Delma was born September 21, 1925, in Middleport, OH, being one of thirteen children of the late Harvey Burton Riggs and Belvia Weaver Riggs.
She was a 1945 graduate of Rutland High School, located in Meigs County, OH.
Throughout her life, Delma was a wonderful cook and took pride in keeping their home meticulous. Delma and Downie could be seen during the summers on their boat with family and friends on the Muskingum River. After Downie's retirement in 1988, they enjoyed Florida during the winter months and always loved spending time with their four grandchildren.
Delma was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in McConnelsville, OH where she was active with the United Methodist Women.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Larry and Betty Dee Nelson Morin of McConnelsville, OH and Dennis and Darla Kay Nelson Hann of Delaware, OH, four grandchildren, Dr. Matthew (Caroline) Hann of Ocean Springs, MS, Erin Morin (Mike) Matas of Marietta, OH, Erica Morin (Jared) Williams of Shelbyville, KY, Cara Hann (David) Crippen of Hilliard, OH, and seven great- grandchildren, Charlotte and Wyatt Hann of Ocean Springs, MS, Riley and Owen Crippen of Hilliard, OH, Avery and Audrey Williams of Shelbyville, KY, and MacKenzie Matas of Marietta, OH.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine brothers, Raymond, Robert, Roy, Burton, Herbert, Arnold, Hobert, Earl, Dean (Delma's twin), and two sisters, Mildred and Dortha. Delma is survived by a brother, Carl of Zanesville, OH.
Friends may call from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, November 23 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, OH.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home, with Pastor Galen Finley officiating.
Burial will be at Standish Cemetery in Meigs County next to her husband and Charlotte, their first born child who died at birth in 1946.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Hospice at 856 Riverside Drive, McConnelsville, OH 43756 or Trinity United Methodist Church at 98 North 10th Street, McConnelsville, OH 43756.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019