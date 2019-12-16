|
Delmar Thomas
Zanesville - Delmar Wesley Thomas, 79, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Delmar was born October 18, 1940 to the late Hiram and Helen (Wilson) Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Delmar is also preceded in death by his sister, Ida Mae McGee; paternal aunts and uncles; and a step-son, Lance Jamison.
Delmar leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 50 years, Iris Lou Thomas; his daughter, Delmara Michelle Thomas; grandson, Nicholas Thomas; step-children, John W. Jamison, Thomas A. Jamison, and BethAnne (Timothy) Samson; a brother, Michael Leo Thomas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Delmar was a graduate of East High School in Columbus, Ohio, and remained a Tiger all his life. Delmar served as a Deputy Sheriff in Muskingum County for a year, and gave another 19 years of service to the city of Zanesville. He went on to dedicate several years of service to Defense Finance and Accounting before retiring. Delmar was an avid motorcyclist, and he also enjoyed his cars. When Delmar was looking to spend time at the beach, he would often head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He loved music, especially any song with that 'Motown Sound'. Delmar was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and was known to always dress to the hilt. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
You may call on the family Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., as well as Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at Burrell Funeral Services, in Zanesville. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister Jim Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019