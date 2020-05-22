|
Delores "Dee" A. Joseph
Westerville - Delores (Dee) Ann Joseph, of Columbus, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Milton and Emmaline Joseph.
She is survived by her sisters, Regina Ritchey and Rosemarie Mayhan; sister-in-law, Carolyn Joseph; nieces and nephews, Dave (Nadia) Ritchey, Mark Ritchey, Chris (Larisa) Ritchey, Rob Ritchey, Renee Ritchey, George Ritchey, Matt (Irena) Joseph, Brad (Tisia) Joseph, Russ (Katie) Joseph, John (Kellie) Mayhan Jr., Mark (Donna) Mayhan, Peter (Missy) Mayhan, Paul (Marilou) Mayhan, Marianne (Matthew) Pesler, and Galina Ritchey; great nieces and nephews, Marc Anthony, Drew and Zach Ritchey, Jason and Dima Ritchey,Gabriel Ritchey, Niko and Sara Joseph, Evan and Colin Joseph, Eli Joseph, John III "Trece", Ryan and Evan Mayhan, Carter and Matthew Mayhan, Grace and Jack Mayhan, and Luke and Ava Mayhan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Emmett Joseph; two brothers-in-law, Elias Ritchey and John Mayhan Sr.; and a nephew, Dan Ritchey.
Dee was a devoted elementary school teacher, passionate in her desire to help each of her students thrive and succeed, many of whom kept in touch with her throughout their lives, remembering her fondly as a favorite teacher who made a lasting impact. Dee loved children, and children loved her. She was able to see the beauty of the world during her many trips, both domestic and abroad. Dee never turned down an opportunity to enjoy a new experience, and created lasting memories traveling with her family and friends. After retiring, Dee started a small business, bringing adapted clothing to local nursing homes. She was fulfilled serving those who were confined and interacted with residents, showing them dignity, respect, and kindness. The greatest joys of her life were her nieces and nephews. She was more than just "Aunt Dee", she was a second mother to all of them. Generous with her love, affection, time, energy, and resources- there was no greater aunt, and she will be dearly missed.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 East Main Street, Zanesville with Father Martin Ralko officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Zanesville.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dee's memory to The Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published in the Times Recorder on May 22, 2020