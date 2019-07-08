Services
Services

Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Delores June Mattox


1935 - 2019
Delores June Mattox Obituary
Delores June Mattox

Chandlersville - Delores June Mattox passed away on July 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her adoring family. Born April 8, 1935 in Caldwell, Ohio to Hayden and Juanita Dennis, June grew up in Zanesville, Ohio. In 1952 she married her husband, Donald, who she met at a football game, and together they raised three boys: Robert, Mark and Brian. June was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as past Matron of Moorhead Bliss Chapter #455, past President of the District 16 Association and Deputy Grand Matron in 1983. She loved to travel and meet new people. She and her husband went all over the United States, Canada and around the Caribbean together. June was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church in Chandlersville, Ohio.

June was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son Brian, Aunt Wava and her daughter-in-law Lindsay. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Don; sons Robert (Mary) of Cypress, Texas and Mark (Susie) of Zanesville; and three sisters, Bobby Jean Bond of Caldwell, Linda DeLay of Westerville, and Jeannette Hull of Palm Springs, California; and daughters-in-law Kim Mattox and Diana Bohn, both of Zanesville. She also leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren including Tiffany Starcher (David), Garrett and Rylee; Megann Mattox, Jason Hinson, Erin (Randy) Taylor; Ryan Mattox; Melissa (Tim) Ogg, Bailee, Maggie and Brian; Kristin Mattox; Ashley (Bob) Long, Brycen and Kiara; Devin Mattox, Camden and Chloe.

Olive Branch Chapter # 251 OES Services will take place at 8 pm on Wednesday.

Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, with Pastor Doug Winner officiating. She will be laid to rest in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 8, 2019
