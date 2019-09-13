|
Dennis C. Clawson
Somerset - Dennis C. Clawson, 75, of Somerset, formerly of Malta, passed away on Weds. Sept. 11, 2019 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born on Dec. 3, 1943 in Columbus to the late Perley and Vera Hill Clawson. He was a rural letter carrier in Morgan County for 38 years and was a member of the Provident Guild and the Farm Bureau. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Terri Bowen Clawson of the home, 4 sons, Ken Clawson of McConnelsville, Kevin Clawson of Charleston, SC, Keith Clawson of Canal Winchester and Brian Clawson of Zanesville, 2 brothers, Dana Clawson of Bear Oil, Wyoming and Perley Clawson Jr. of Somerset, 4 sisters, Joyce Caldwell of Hopewell, Carolyn Haney of The Plains, Kathy Clifton of McConnelsville and Shelly Gilliland of Chesterhill and 4 grandchildren, Nicholas, Aaron, Katie and Ethan. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Ruby and Marsha Clawson, a brother, Richard Clawson and his step-mother, Janet Thompson Clawson. Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Burial will follow in the Zion Cemetery in Portersville. Friends may call on the family on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2-5 P.M. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 13, 2019