Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Dennis Franklin Harris


1948 - 2019
Dennis Franklin Harris Obituary
Dennis Franklin Harris

Thornville, Ohio - Dennis Franklin Harris, 71, of Thornville, Ohio died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 Select Specialty Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Born March 15, 1948 in Wesley, Ohio to the late Glendon and Gretchen Mayle Harris. Dennis was a United States Navy Veteran, having served on the USS Penguin; his hobbies included music, playing guitar and motorcycles. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Dianna Leach Harris; daughter, Angel Schultz; sons, Richard (Beth) Schultz and Dustin (Misty) Schultz; grandchildren, Cody Schultz, Pacer Pierce, Cheyenne Pierce, Destiny Schultz, Hunter Schultz, Amanda Schultz and Heather Schultz; great-granddaughters, Skarlette Schultz and Dahlia Schultz; brothers, David Harris and Victor (Tisha) Harris; sisters, Theresa (Amy) Harris and Lisa Harris; K9 Pal, Colt Remmington. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a brother, Clinton Harris. Calling hours will be held from 5pm-7pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating. Burial with full military honors will be held at 2:30pm on Monday at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 12, 2019
