Dennis Gibbs

Zanesville - Dennis R. "Gibby" Gibbs, 76, of Zanesville, died at 4:10 A.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville with loved ones close by. He was born July 12, 1944, in Cambridge, a son of the late Raymond L. and Margaret (Fabiny) Gibbs. He retired from Brockway Glass after twenty five years of service, was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and a member of H.O.G. and the NRA. Gibby loved going to Myrtle Beach, enjoyed several Canadian hunting trips with his buddies, liked traveling the state of Ohio, and riding his Harley around town.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. (Watton) Gibbs whom he married May 22, 1971; a daughter, Lesley (Austin) Powell; a son, Shawn (Katherine) Gibbs; two grandchildren, Adilyn and Coen; three sisters, Bonnie Harmon, Judy (Gene) Darner, and Connie Carr; many loving brothers and sisters in-laws; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and an abundance of close friends.

Private family services will be held at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Rev. Jamie West officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
