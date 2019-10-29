|
Dennis M. Schwab, Sr.
Zanesville - Dennis M. Schwab, Sr., 76, of Zanesville, died at 2:53 A.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Genesis Hospital. He was born October 9, 1943, in Grosse Point MI, a son of the late Norbert and Thelma Klenk Schwab. He retired from Mattingly Foods after thirty eight years and was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Dennis was a FOPA officer, enjoyed gardening and watching birds, deer, and all wildlife. He loved his grandchildren and putting models together in his younger years.
He is survived by his wife of fifty three years, Roberta Sigrist Schwab, whom he married December 11, 1965; a son, Dennis Schwab, Jr.; two grandchildren, Devon Michael Schwab and Austin Jacob Cunningham; and two sisters, Mary Ann Thomas and Shirley Mace.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Father Martin Ralko officiating. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Zanesville.
