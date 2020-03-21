|
|
Denver J. "Duke" Frash
Zanesville - Denver J. "Duke" Frash, 78, of Zanesville, passed away Friday March 20, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House surrounded by his loving family. One of 5 siblings, Duke was born on December 1, 1941 in Crooksville to the late Kenton and Dorothy Roush Frash. He worked as a salesman for the Heinz Company for many years and loved to visit junk yards, serving as the family gopher for whatever was needed and frequent yard sales. Duke was one of the 10 Tall Men, the men recognized as the founding fathers of the annual Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival held every July. He leaves behind his 3 daughters, Kelly (Brooke) Sensabaugh of Newark, Kim Bailey of Fultonham and Amanda (Scott) Marshall of Zanesville; grandchildren, Stefan Bailey, Hunter Sensabaugh, Addison Howe, Sydney and Olivia Marshall; brothers, Kenton "Lee" (Jeannine) Frash, Harold "Tuff" (Beth) Frash and Ron (Carolyn) Frash; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Sally Bradford. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia K. Reiger. Private services will take place and burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Genesis Hospice 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701 You may sign the register book, leave a note of condolence of share a memory of Duke at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020