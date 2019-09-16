|
|
Denzil Galen Linscott
- - Denzil Galen Linscott went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019 at 12:55pm surrounded by his daughter/caretaker Darla, caretaker Mary Linscott and beloved cat, Blackie following a 4 year illness of cancer at his home. Denzil was born August 6, 1935 in Malta, Ohio to Gladys Barr Mount and Bruce Linscott. He lived a very full and wonderful life. He was blessed to have a dream job working at Central Ohio Coal and proud to be a Coal Miner. He worked in the early years of employment as a class A mechanic, promoted to diesel mechanic and then as an oiler on the Big Muskie . He saw the Big Muskie being built and then the Big Muskie being torn down. Denzil retired January 29, 1999 after 42 years and 1 day of service. Denzil was very active in several clubs over the years. He was a member of Main Street Church of Christ, United Mine Workers of America Local 1604, Corinthian Lodge #111, a Scottish Rite 32nd degree mason Cambridge Ohio, Rufus Putman #108 Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Ohio, Aladdin Temple Shrinners International, Morgan County Shrine Club, Buckeye Lake Faternity of Eagles #2801, Ohio Valley Chapter 19 Order of Eastern Star, Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association, long time member of Neelysville Grange. He believed in the unions and proudly represented the miners at various locations over the years doing marches well into his 80s and fighting for health care and the miner pensions. Denzil worked hard and played hard, he had a wonderful sense of humor and was a jokster He enjoyed square dancing and was a member of Curly Q's in Caldwell, Ohio, which was Western Square Dancing. He would drive, drive and drive some more to attend square dances in PA, MO, Ohio. Every year for 25 years Denzil would travel to Lincolnton, GA to attend and help set up sometimes for the Lewis Family Blue Grass Event. He loved music and endless taped events which he had attended over the years. He was a traveling man either by truck, car, bus or plane, it was something which he did and loved. Surviving are his children: Debbie Linscott-Windau (Joe) of Dublin, Ohio, Denny Linscott (g/f Jennifer Powell) Lancaster, Ohio, Darla Linscott (b/f Gary Mummey) of Zanesville, Ohio, Danny Linscott (Tami)of Cambridge, Ohio. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. Girl friend, Lois Benear of Parkersburg, WV, special friend, Mary R. Linscott and his beloved cat, Blackie. A half brother, Jack Linscott (Susan) of Smithfield, VA, A half sister, Hazel Marie Thompson of Mason City, Iowa. Denzil was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest daughter, Dixie Denise Linscott Lyons, on August 17, 2010. Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Burial will follow in the Allen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Weds. Sept. 18 from 4-7 P.M. with Masonic services following at 7:00 P.M and Eastern Star services at 7:30 P.M. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 16, 2019