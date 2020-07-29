Denzil "Rocky" LaneSouth Zanesville - Denzil L. "Rocky" Lane, 80, of South Zanesville, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Tue. July 28, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on August 28, 1939 in Adamsville, a son of the late Denzil and Cora (Tilton) Lane. He was retired from Burnham Foundry after 35 years of service. He was a member of the local Country Music Hall of Fame, he had several country music bands over the years including Aces, Country Heartbeats, The Variations, and several others. He also loved fishing and hunting mushrooms.He is survived by four children Mandy (Roy) Dalton, Mark (Jenni) Lane, Lisa (Andrew) Speilman, and Roxanne Harris. 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Four sisters Mary Wisecarver, Penny Lane, Judy Huffman, and Sue Shaw. Two brothers David Lane and Bill Lane. Many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Lane, seven brothers, and two sisters.Private viewing and services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Pettit officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit