1/1
Denzil "Rocky" Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denzil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denzil "Rocky" Lane

South Zanesville - Denzil L. "Rocky" Lane, 80, of South Zanesville, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Tue. July 28, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on August 28, 1939 in Adamsville, a son of the late Denzil and Cora (Tilton) Lane. He was retired from Burnham Foundry after 35 years of service. He was a member of the local Country Music Hall of Fame, he had several country music bands over the years including Aces, Country Heartbeats, The Variations, and several others. He also loved fishing and hunting mushrooms.

He is survived by four children Mandy (Roy) Dalton, Mark (Jenni) Lane, Lisa (Andrew) Speilman, and Roxanne Harris. 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Four sisters Mary Wisecarver, Penny Lane, Judy Huffman, and Sue Shaw. Two brothers David Lane and Bill Lane. Many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Lane, seven brothers, and two sisters.

Private viewing and services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Pettit officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved