Crooksville - Denzil M. Dillinger, 79, of Crooksville, passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 at the Genesis Perry County Emergency Center after a sudden illness. He is the son of the late Clarence and Virginia (Moody) Dillinger, born on November 1, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio. Denzil loved sports and was extremely proud of his history with umpiring and officiating. He was a well-known OHSAA Umpire and Official for over 40 years in baseball, softball and football. He took pride in working many district and regional tournament games in both baseball and softball, while also adding to his resume umpiring a state championship game in women's high school softball. Denzil worked the Baseball State Babe Ruth tournament for over 30 years and coached Babe Ruth teams for 15 of those years. He was an avid Ohio sports fan always cheering for the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians. Denzil proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era from 1958 - 1964. He was formerly employed at Ferro-Cesco in Crooksville and a was a bartender for 45 years, retiring from the Cozy Corner. Denzil was a member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71, Zanesville Eagles F.O.E #302, and Perry County Baseball Hall of Fame inductee of 2008. He is survived by his children, Scott (Rita) Dillinger of Everett, Wa., Chris (Joan) Dillinger of Canal Winchester and Dawn Cunningham of Lancaster; grandchildren, Allison and Chloe Dillinger of Canal Winchester, Shannon (Stefanie) Snider of Seattle, Wa. and Aaron (Lauren) Snider of Mill Creek, Wa.; great grandchildren, Landon Snider, Oscar Snider, Max Snider, Preston Neuhaulfen, Nate LaWall and Taylor LaWall; brothers, Terry (Rhonda) Dillinger, Tom Dillinger and Tim Dillinger. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond and Leslie Dillinger; son-in-law, Brian Cunningham. Calling Hours will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4 pm until the time of service beginning at 6 pm at ROSS-FRASH FUNERAL HOME, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Roseville American Legion & Crooksville- Roseville VFW at the conclusion of the service. You may sign the online register book, share a memory or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019