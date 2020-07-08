Destiny Lynn Williams-Nunley
Somerset - Destiny Lynn Williams-Nunley, 28, of Somerset, died 11:45 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. She was born June 17, 1992, in Lancaster, the daughter of Keith Williams and Angel (Groff) Bush and was Methodist by Faith. Destiny was employed with the Waffle House and was a landscaper in Somerset. She loved to draw, dance, sing and was a loving and caring mother. Her family, especially her children meant the entire world to her. In addition to her parents, Destiny is survived by her three children: Chase Williams, Briaden Nunley and Jada Kinney; her husband, Brian Nunley; her brothers and sisters: Dustin Groff, Courtney Renick, Jeffrey (Kellie) Bush, Jacob (Ariel Maughmer) Bush, Trevor Williams and Tyler Williams; her grandmother: Judy (Jeff Moyer) Groff; step-grandparents: Toni Groff and Nancy (Tony) Cozad; aunts and uncles: Judy (Randy) O'Rourke, Carl Groff and Heather Tatman; nieces Aurora and Huntleigh and a very special friend: Scott Large and his daughter: Karina Large. Destiny was preceded in death by her grandfather: Carl Groff. In keeping with Destiny's wishes, a caring cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home 304 Mill Street, New Lexington is caring for the family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com