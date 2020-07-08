1/1
Destiny Lynn Williams-Nunley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Destiny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Destiny Lynn Williams-Nunley

Somerset - Destiny Lynn Williams-Nunley, 28, of Somerset, died 11:45 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. She was born June 17, 1992, in Lancaster, the daughter of Keith Williams and Angel (Groff) Bush and was Methodist by Faith. Destiny was employed with the Waffle House and was a landscaper in Somerset. She loved to draw, dance, sing and was a loving and caring mother. Her family, especially her children meant the entire world to her. In addition to her parents, Destiny is survived by her three children: Chase Williams, Briaden Nunley and Jada Kinney; her husband, Brian Nunley; her brothers and sisters: Dustin Groff, Courtney Renick, Jeffrey (Kellie) Bush, Jacob (Ariel Maughmer) Bush, Trevor Williams and Tyler Williams; her grandmother: Judy (Jeff Moyer) Groff; step-grandparents: Toni Groff and Nancy (Tony) Cozad; aunts and uncles: Judy (Randy) O'Rourke, Carl Groff and Heather Tatman; nieces Aurora and Huntleigh and a very special friend: Scott Large and his daughter: Karina Large. Destiny was preceded in death by her grandfather: Carl Groff. In keeping with Destiny's wishes, a caring cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home 304 Mill Street, New Lexington is caring for the family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved