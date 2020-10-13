Devin Blair Snack
Zanesville - Devin Blair Snack, 35, of Zanesville died Sunday, October 11, 2020 due to an automobile accident. She was born November 29, 1984, in Zanesville, a daughter of Theresa (Delancey) Mell and the late Larry Snack. She was employed at Genesis Healthcare and a member of the Word of Life Church.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Theresa and Dan Mell; three sisters, Jennifer Holland, Carly Jackson, and Janet Hughes; two step-brothers, Dustin Mell and Kyle (Jessie) Mell; her loving companion, Nate Norris; grandmother, Nancy Holland; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and her furry companion Sissy.
Friends and family may call from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020, with Pastor John Sensabaugh officiating. She will be laid to rest at Frazeysburg Cemetery, Frazeysburg.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
