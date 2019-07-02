|
Diana Jean Elson Stelly
Nederland - 1948 - 2019
Diana Jean Elson Stelly, 70, of Nederland, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont surrounded by family. Diana was the daughter of Charles Raymond Elson Jr. and Marjorie Esther Davis born in Zanesville, Ohio on August 7, 1948.
A gathering of family and friends will begin for Mrs. Stelly at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., followed with continued visitation until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont, with a reception following in the adjacent church hall. In the afternoon, a private family service will take place at Broussard's Crematorium.
All are invited to return for interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Beaumont at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019.
The family would most sincerely like to acknowledge and thank the loving care given to Diana by hospital staffs of Baptist, Christus St. Elizabeth (Dupuis and Kate Dishman), and those of Harbor Hospice. We are eternally grateful for their kind and loving care, for there are many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church or in Diana's name.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 2, 2019