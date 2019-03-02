Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Mount Perry - Diana L. Crock, 57, of Mount Perry, passed away on Thur. Feb. 28, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1961 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herman and Aleta (Chambers) Crock. She had been employed at United Technology for 15 years. She was born and raised on a farm outside of East Fultonham. She is survived by one daughter Trisha Lee Crock. Four sisters Theresa A. Crock, Norma J. Crock, Martha L. (Burch Perani) Sterling, and Angela M. Bradley. One brother David A. Crock. One nephew James Earl Bradley. One niece Paige Aleta Shay Bradley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Michael J. Crock and one sister Rose M. Crock. One brother-in-law Gary Sterling. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sun. Mar. 3, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Mon. Mar. 4, 2019 at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Father Thomas Kumau officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with the expenses. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 2, 2019
