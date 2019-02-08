|
Diana M. Daniel
Roseville - Diana M. Daniel, 55, of Roseville, passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019 at the Hospice of Central Ohio Selma Markowitz Care Center in Licking Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness. She was born on March 15, 1963 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Dorothy Crabtree Daniel. Diana was a member of the Crooksville Free Methodist Church, where she faithfully attended Sunday school and services. She was a lover of all animals- especially her cats and looked forward to her shopping trips with her niece, Morgan. Diana is survived by her brother, Edward Daniel of Roseville; niece and nephew, Morgan (Josh) Daniel and Nick Daniel of Roseville; great niece and nephews, Alaina, Gavin and Bryson L Daniel. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; and grandparents, William E. and Pearl Crabtree. Calling hours will be held Monday February 11, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Debbie Grimmons officiating. She will be laid to rest along with her family in Mt. Horeb Cemetery, Roseville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055 or Muskingum County Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. You may sign the online register book, light a candle of send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
