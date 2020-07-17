Diane Lynn Neff
Dresden - Diane Lynn Neff, 71, of Dresden died in the early morning hours on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was born on July 20, 1948, the eldest child of the late William and Malinda (née: Cann) Neff.
Diane was a 1966 graduate of Crooksville High School and was the homecoming attendant each year of her high school and homecoming queen her senior year. Following high school graduation, Diane graduated in 1968 from the Bethesda Hospital X-ray technician program, working in various hospitals over the next few years. She later worked in the family business, Neff Oil Company in Crooksville. Diane maintained active civil service in the Crooksville American Legion Auxiliary, the Dresden REACT Team and volunteered her time to the former Good Samaritan Hospital. She had various hobbies, including mushroom hunting every spring, swimming during the summer, and watching Ohio State Sports in the fall and winter. Diane was a Christian who made her home in Christ at the Maple Avenue Christian Church in Crooksville where she had been a choir member. She will be deeply missed by all of those who loved and cared for her.
Left behind to mourn her passing is her very special friend, Richard Follette; her sisters, Cynthia Scott and Nancy Rodriguez; her nieces and nephews, Olivia and Malinda Scott, Jordan and Sophia Rodriguez, Nikki (Ryan) Booth, James Holt and Michelle Neff and her close friend, Dee Dee Carver.
In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her brother, James Neff.
Family and friends will be received 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, Sunday July 19, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home where Pastor Larry Taylor will preside. Diane will then be laid to rest in Crooksville Cemetery next to her parents and brother.
Due to the current pandemic of COVID-19, we encourage all visitors to wear proper facial coverings and to abide by our social distancing and building occupancy policies.
