Diane Pidcock
Frazeysburg - Diane Sue Bradley Pidcock, 71, of Frazeysburg, Ohio joined the angelic choir Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born June 30, 1948 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Zane and Wilma (Stotts) Bradley and was a 1966 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Diane was a former employee of General Electric in New Concord and of Putnam Transfer of Zanesville. She was a faithful member of Meadow View Church of Christ in Frazeysburg. Her greatest joy was serving others by sending cards, preparing food and packing shoe boxes for Samantha's Purse.
Surviving is her loving and caring husband, John Pidcock, Sr. whom she married June 5, 1982; a daughter Malinda (Cliff) Paden of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; a son Douglas Short of Westerville, Ohio; two step-children John Pidcock, Jr. and Cheryl Brooks both of Zanesville; two granddaughters Marisa and Samantha Short and several step-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers Stephen (Kaye) Bradley of Blue Rock and Gary (Joy) Bradley of Mansfield; two sisters Ruby (Dale) Riley of Kent, Ohio and Christine Bradley of Columbus; a special friend and cousin Sheila (Jeff) Norris of Nashport and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Meadow View Church of Christ, 6750 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg. Calling hours will also be for one hour prior to the funeral service.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Meadow View Church of Christ with Minister Sam Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Muskingum Presbyterian Cemetery in Nashport, Ohio. A luncheon will be served at the Meadow View Church following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child, Post Office Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 10, 2019