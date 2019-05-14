|
|
Dianna Doyle
Zanesville - Dianna Doyle, 65, of Zanesville and formerly of Philo, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 while in the care of the Beckett House. She was born in Zanesville on October 15, 1953 to Ivan and Rita Jean (Campbell) Martin of Zanesville.
Dianna loved all of her customers at Nico's in Zanesville where she worked as a seamstress for many years. She loved spending time outdoors gardening, and enjoyed babysitting for many families.
In addition to her parents, Dianna is survived by her siblings, Don (Sue) Martin of Zanesville, Mary (Tom) Rutledge of KY, Kathy (Charles) LePage of New Concord, Connie (Jeff) May of New Concord, Bonnie Johnson of WV, Howard Martin of GA, Mable McIntire of Cambridge, Rachel (Tim) Honkus of Cambridge, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her two infant daughters, Melissa Hardy and Regina Hardy; her husband, John Doyle, who passed away January 8, 2016; her brother, Ivan Martin Jr.; her sister-in-law, Joann Wickham and her three nephews, Brian Martin, Michael McCabe, and Justin Orr.
Please consider making memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 630 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm following visitations. Pastor Keith Taylor will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in St Paul Cemetery.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 14, 2019