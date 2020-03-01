|
Dianna Faye Hina
Zanesville - Dianna Faye Hina, 76, of Zanesville passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was born in Zanesville on October 10, 1943 to the late Richard and Audrey Sickles Seevers. Faye was a Homemaker and spent her time raising her children. Faye also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and entering sweepstakes. On February 16, 1963 she married the love of her life Fred Hina who preceded her in death by a mere 17 hours.
She is survived by Four children: Kevin (Sheila) Hina, Nova (Stuart) Johnson, Misty Westcott, and Troy (Aimee) Hina, two brothers: Chuck and Jack Seevers, a sister Iris Kinney, 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she will join in Heaven a son Trevor Hina, a two sisters Mary Desarro and Karen Wolfe.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday March 3 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be at 11am on Wednesday in The Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Dr. Steve Dupler officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020