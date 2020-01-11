Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bremen United Methodist Church
205 N. Walnut St.
Bremen, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Bremen United Methodist Church
205 N. Walnut St.
Bremen, OH
Dianne Kay Pace


1947 - 2020
Dianne Kay Pace Obituary
Dianne Kay Pace

Bremen - Dianne Kay Hammer Pace, of Bremen, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born February 5, 1947 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Ivan and Thelma (Klingler) Hammer.

Dianne had worked for Big Bear, Lancaster for many years. She had a passion for baking and decorating cakes for all occasions.

She is survived by her son, Randall (Kitty) Pace; her daughter, Christine (Rusty) Bitz; 4 grandchildren, Nichole (Justin) Walter, Cody (Heather) Masteller, Tyler Masteller, Alyssa Bitz; 6 great-grandchildren, Sierrah and Naythen Walter, Aiden, Audrey, Scarlett and Ruger Masteller; and many nieces and nephews. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phillip Pace; brothers, Glenn and Dale Hammer; and sister, Karen Harrison. A special thanks to the staff at the Pickering House for their care and compassion. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14th from 3 - 7 PM at the Bremen United Methodist Church, 205 N. Walnut St., Bremen. Funeral services will take place at the church on Wednesday at 10 AM. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Contributions may be made in Dianne's memory to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
