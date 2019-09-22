|
Dixie Deal
Zanesville - Dixie Anne Deal, 78, of Zanesville passed away early September 21, 2019. She was born May 1, 1941 to the late Lester and Bessie Davis. Dixie was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on her Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
In her younger years, Dixie worked for Mosaic Tile Company. She also volunteered for many years at South Zanesville Elementary where she was affectionately known as "The Popcorn Lady." Dixie then worked as a special education aide for 30 years at Maysville Schools. She touched the life of every student she came into contact with, sharing her infectious laugh and loving heart with all of them. As much as Dixie loved all of her students, there was nothing she loved more than family.
Left behind to celebrate Dixie's life are her children, Jolie (Ted) Brock and John (Stacey) Deal; and her six grandchildren: Luke, Leslee, Layne, Kendyl, Jakeb, and Logan.
In addition to her parents, Dixie is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Bill; her sister, Joy Lee; and her daughter, Leslee Anne.
The Deal family will welcome family and friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tue. Sept. 24, 2019 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wed. Sept. 25, 2019 with Herb Perry officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Maysville Local School Special Ed Department or to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care. To sign the online book visit
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 22, 2019