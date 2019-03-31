Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lee (Wilson) Thompson


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dixie Lee (Wilson) Thompson Obituary
Dixie Lee (Wilson) Thompson

Zanesville - Dixie Lee Wilson Thompson, 68 passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House. She was born April 29, 1950 in Zanesville to the late Gene and Georgeanna Lauterbaugh Wilson. Dixie was a retired Occupational Therapy Assistant and a member of North Terrace Church of Christ. She enjoyed painting, quilting, sewing, flowers, pottery and was a tremendous cook.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years Randy Thompson; three children: Jay (Molly) Noce, Rance (Juanita) Noce and Tia Thompson; a brother Les (Anita) Wilson; a sister Lou (Dave) Varner; six grandchildren: Megan Smith, Austin Noce, Bryan Noce, Justin Noce, Alissa Noce and Kenley Thompson; three great grandchildren: Knox, London and Nixon; mother in law Ruth Thompson(Cloyd Thompson deceased); sister in law Karen (Gary) Jacolenne; niece Laura (Cody) Evans; and her best friend of 35 years Annette Edwards.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now