Zanesville - Dixie L. Paynter, 60 of Zanesville, passed away May 24, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.

She was born June 10, 1958 in Zanesville, daughter of the late William Webb and Dixie Samson. She owned and operated Dixie Dinner until she retired.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Paynter; children, Dixie (Damon) Gibson, Frank (Kenya) Paynter Jr., Sue (Chad Tetak) Paynter, Jeff (Lori Clever) Paynter, Herbie Cain, Buddy (Ashley Jewell) Paynter; brothers, Pete (Jennifer) Webb, Eddie Webb; sisters, Ida Hanning, JoAnn (Jeff Pinkerton) Webb, Nancy Pierce; twenty-five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert May; mother-in-law, Betty Dingey.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00PM and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 7:00 PM. A dignified cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

To sign the online guestbook or to make a donation please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 27, 2019
