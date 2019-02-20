Dollie M. Gatewood



Zanesville - Dollie M. Gatewood, 92 of Zanesville, died 8:20 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a brief illness. She was born Wednesday, November 24, 1926, in Zanesville, the daughter of Edward Gatewood, Sr. and Erma (Young) Gatewood and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.



Dollie was born, raised, and resided in Norval Park until her death. She lived her entire life in the home next door to her birth place. The youngest of seven children, Dollie enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, and playing the piano. She had a great sence of humor and was known for her out spoken opinions. Dollie was a Typesetter with the Times Recorder for many years, but will be best remembered as the lady at the meat counter with the bright red hair. She began her career at Powell's Market, worked at Kroger and retired from Mr. Moneysworth (Pick & Save).



Dollie is survived by two nieces: Charlotte (Willard) King of Zanesville; Peggy Stouffer of Cincinnati; one nephew: Jerry (Eliza) Gatewood of Stuart, FL; nine great nieces & nephews; seventeen great-great nieces & nephews; one great-great-great niece and many friends including: Cheryl Smith of Zanesville.



In addition to her parents, Dollie was preceded in death by two sisters: Helen Basford and Dorothy (Bob) Becker; three brothers: Bernard Gatewood, Leonard (Lee) Gatewood and Donald Gatewood; one infant brother: Edward L. Gatewood, II; two nephews: Ronald Basford & Douglas Gatewood and one great nephew.



Graveside Services for Dollie will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 548 Pershing Road, Zanesville, with Pastor Howard Thompson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 South Seventh Street, Zanesville or Genesis Morrison House Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 in Dollie's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 20, 2019