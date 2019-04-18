|
|
Dolly M. McClellan
Zanesville - Dolly M. McClellan, 87, of Zanesville, passed away April 17, 2019 at the Oaks at Bethesda.
She was born February 17, 1932 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Joseph Orr and Minnie Hina Orr. She retired from Champion Spark Plug.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Danelle Keck, Amy Roberts; great-grandchildren, Caden Keck, Drew Roberts and Zach Roberts.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Robert G. McClellan;her son Danny L.McClellan .
Calling hours will be held 10 am to 11 am Friday April 19th 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, graveside services and burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park at 11:30 am,
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or the .
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 18, 2019