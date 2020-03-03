Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Joseph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Ann Joseph

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Ann Joseph Obituary
Dolores Ann Joseph

Powell - Dolores Ann Joseph, age 77, graduated to Heaven on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on October 20, 1942 to parents Chester and Mildred Riggle. Dolores took pride in her successful 50+ year career as a Comptroller for several large car dealerships in Central Ohio and was still working full time up until October 2019. Her life was a blessing to everyone who knew her. Dolores is survived by her son William Joseph, wife Kailey, grandchildren Lia, Connor and Aleah, sister Marlene, and many beloved family members as well as countless other cherished friends. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Powell United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 15, 3pm at 825 E Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -