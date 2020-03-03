|
|
Dolores Ann Joseph
Powell - Dolores Ann Joseph, age 77, graduated to Heaven on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on October 20, 1942 to parents Chester and Mildred Riggle. Dolores took pride in her successful 50+ year career as a Comptroller for several large car dealerships in Central Ohio and was still working full time up until October 2019. Her life was a blessing to everyone who knew her. Dolores is survived by her son William Joseph, wife Kailey, grandchildren Lia, Connor and Aleah, sister Marlene, and many beloved family members as well as countless other cherished friends. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Powell United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 15, 3pm at 825 E Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020