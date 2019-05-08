Dolores Ann Kopchak



Zanesville - Dolores Ann "Dolly" Kopchak, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born September 24, 1927 in Croton, daughter of the late Eugene and Doris Betts.



Dolly is survived by her sons Sam Kopchak, Jr. and Terry (Karin) Kopchak and daughter Tammy (Daryl) Satterfield, all of Zanesville; grandchildren KrisTopher Kopchak of Medina, Katie Kopchak of Dublin, Matt (Jessica) Satterfield and great-granddaughter Sophia of Marshfield, Missouri, and Sam (Tiffany Kloeppel) Satterfield of Columbus; as well as her brothers Brooks Betts, Larry Betts, and Mike (Gail) Betts, and numerous members of her extended family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sam Kopchak, whom she married June 20, 1946, and siblings Theda O'Hara, Ted Betts, Ike Betts, and Bill Betts.



Dolly lived a long and happy life with her upbeat personality and wonderful sense of humor. She was known for her energy and active involvement throughout her life, from dancing and cheerleading as a youngster to coaching youth league teams and serving as a leader in school support and booster groups as an adult. She loved sports and greatly enjoyed supporting and participating in all the athletic adventures of her family and others. Dolly was a scorekeeper for basketball, baseball, and softball teams for many years, and was involved in organized softball for nearly 50 years. She served as the City of Zanesville Adult Softball League Director from 1980 through 2012 and was inducted into The Ohio Amateur Softball Association Hall of Honor in 2002. She was a life-long dedicated fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. She also had a passion for Hallmark holiday movies.



Friends and family may call from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 10, 2019, with Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Williams Cemetery in Zanesville.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 5700 Martin Lane, Zanesville, OH 43701; Maysville Athletic Boosters, 3725 Panther Drive, Zanesville, OH 43701; and The OSU Alumni Club of Muskingum County, PO Box 146, Zanesville, OH 43702-0146.



Dolly's family expresses gratitude to the Genesis Hospital ER and CCU staff for their attentive and compassionate care.



To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551. Published in the Times Recorder from May 8 to May 9, 2019