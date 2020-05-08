|
Dolores Jean Olbrys
Zanesville - Dolores Jean Olbrys, 93, oldest daughter of the late William P. and Edna A. Stortz O'Neil died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of May 8, 2020 while under the care of Interim Hospice at Helen Purcell Home. She was born January 18, 1927 in Zanesville, Ohio and graduated from Lash High School in 1945 and worked at the Hoover Company during the war years and for many years at the old downtown JCPenney store until its move to the mall.
She was a stoic, private person who didn't socialize much but who made total strangers feel welcome and comfortable at family holiday get togethers and invited back. She didn't have any hobbies or belong to any clubs but enjoyed camping at Wolfie's, doing circle the word puzzles, and shopping on QVC. A lifelong member of Immanuel Church, she looked forward to visits from Pastor Mitch and her two call-to-care girls, Jan and Dayle. In her younger years, she loved to decorate the home Stanley and she built on 205 Rehl Road and suffered more than her of "pieced together" real Christmas trees from what they affectionately called the "jungles" (Stan's 5A off Wayne Ridge Road) and secretly heralded the dawn of artificial trees. She didn't grasp why her husband and daughter had to take in all the stray critters or fuss about their gardening but quietly and sometimes secretly applauded their efforts and was proud of them.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was her husband, Stanly Olbrys, whom she married in December 1947 and who died November 17, 2010, her sister, Patricia L. Blair, her son-in-law William F. Longshore, her cousin in law, Bob Davis, and her beloved felines Marlee and Mama Cat. She leaves behind her daughter, Patricia B. Longshore (Larry Toki), her nephew John (Cathy) Blair, her nieces Sue Davis and Judy (Steve) Hartmeyer and extended family members.
Per her wishes a cremation has taken place and due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no service and only a private graveside inurnment.
Donations may be made in Dolores' name to Immanuel Church Zanesville, 105 South Seventh Street, Zanesville, OH 43701 or to Muskingum County Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Helen Purcell for her wonderful care, her former caregivers Beth and Robin, and the continuing friendship of Catherine Madison and Chuck Hutzel, her former tablemates at the Abbot Home.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 8 to May 9, 2020