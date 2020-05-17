|
Dolores Marie Gibson
Zanesville - Dolores Marie Gibson, age 81, of Zanesville, died 10:15 PM, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Flint Ridge Nursing Home in Newark, OH.
She was born Monday, June 27, 1938, in Zanesville, the daughter of Harley Edward Gibson and Eva (Aldred) Gibson.
She was a graduate of the Cuyahoga County Community College and was retired as an investigator for Cuyahoga County. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by one son, Paul F. (Pam) Johnson, III, of Newark; three grandchildren, Paul (Nickie) Johnson, IV, Megan (Michilo) Sandaluk and Jennifer Johnson; six great grandchildren, Cheyenne, Miles, Joshua, Xavier, Aiden and Khloe; two special cousins, Charlene Williams and Rhoda King.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul F. Johnson, Jr., second husband, Stanley Rodrigues; one daughter, Debbie Johnson; and special cousins, Shirley Bowser, Mary Howard and Carolyn Norris-Jenkins.
Friends may call from 5 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 7 PM on Tuesday, at the funeral home, Pastor Keith Wyatt, Jr officiating. Due to current health conditions social distancing is required and attendees are asked to wear personal protection equipment. Burial will conclude in the Greenwood Cemetery Zanesville at 2 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 17 to May 18, 2020