Dolores May Dillehay
Crooksville - Dolores M. Dillehay, 89, of Crooksville passed into eternal life August 3, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville.
She was born October 22, 1929 and is the youngest daughter of the late Harry Sharp and Martina Nash.
Dolores was a 1947 graduate of Crooksville High School and retired from Blacker's Pharmacy after 17 years of employment. Prior to that, she worked at Mercer's Ben Franklin 5 & 10 cent store for 33 years. Most everyone who lived in Crooksville will remember her as the nice white-haired lady who worked at the 5 & 10 and could be seen walking everywhere. She raised her 3 sons as a single mother and remained devoted to her husband, Leo throughout her life.
Dolores is survived by her sons, Stephen (MaryAnn) Dillehay of Crooksville, Timothy (Lois) Dillehay of Newark and Patrick Dillehay of Crooksville; her sister Eleanor Wogaman of Troy Ohio, as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Dillehay who died November 27, 1955 and her sister, Mary Smith.
Dolores was a lifelong and devoted member of the Church of The Atonement Catholic Church in Crooksville where she was a member of the choir since the age of 14 and had spent more than thirty years as its director. Dolores's catholic faith gave her strength and virtue.
Please join her family in a celebration of her life at the Church of The Atonement, 300 Winter St., Crooksville from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019 with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 8:00 PM. The funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 10 at Church of The Atonement with Fr. Michael Hartge as celebrant. Dolores will be buried in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the () or the Perry County Catholic Consortium of Parishes.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 7, 2019