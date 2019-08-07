Services
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of The Atonement
300 Winter St.
Crooksville, OH
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Church of The Atonement
300 Winter St
Crooksville, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of The Atonement
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Dillehay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores May Dillehay


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores May Dillehay Obituary
Dolores May Dillehay

Crooksville - Dolores M. Dillehay, 89, of Crooksville passed into eternal life August 3, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville.

She was born October 22, 1929 and is the youngest daughter of the late Harry Sharp and Martina Nash.

Dolores was a 1947 graduate of Crooksville High School and retired from Blacker's Pharmacy after 17 years of employment. Prior to that, she worked at Mercer's Ben Franklin 5 & 10 cent store for 33 years. Most everyone who lived in Crooksville will remember her as the nice white-haired lady who worked at the 5 & 10 and could be seen walking everywhere. She raised her 3 sons as a single mother and remained devoted to her husband, Leo throughout her life.

Dolores is survived by her sons, Stephen (MaryAnn) Dillehay of Crooksville, Timothy (Lois) Dillehay of Newark and Patrick Dillehay of Crooksville; her sister Eleanor Wogaman of Troy Ohio, as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Dillehay who died November 27, 1955 and her sister, Mary Smith.

Dolores was a lifelong and devoted member of the Church of The Atonement Catholic Church in Crooksville where she was a member of the choir since the age of 14 and had spent more than thirty years as its director. Dolores's catholic faith gave her strength and virtue.

Please join her family in a celebration of her life at the Church of The Atonement, 300 Winter St., Crooksville from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019 with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 8:00 PM. The funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 10 at Church of The Atonement with Fr. Michael Hartge as celebrant. Dolores will be buried in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the () or the Perry County Catholic Consortium of Parishes.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now