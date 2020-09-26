Dolores Mitchell
Zanesville - Dolores Mitchell, 85, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Genesis HealthCare System.
She was born May 7, 1935 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of late Fred Mautz and Erla Factor. She married Howard Mitchell on July 10, 1955.
Dolores was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church, and the American Legion Post 29.
She was former owner of the House of Treasures where she took joy in crafting and offering various classes. Dolores enjoyed country line dancing, collecting Elvis memorabilia, watching Buckeye football, and NASCAR. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Dolores is survived by her son Greg (Teri) Mitchell; daughter, Stacey (Jeff) Agin, granddaughters she adored, Kara (Ryan) Schockling and Kinsley (Seth) Straker, great-grandsons Barrett Schockling and Cohen Straker; sister Barbara (Jim) Lewis, sister in law Rose Mautz Forsythe; stepmother in law, Shirley Mautz, special friend, Larry Larson, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Mitchell, her brother, Freddy Mautz, and niece, Paula Lewis.
Calling hours will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral 56 South 5th St, Zanesville, OH 43701, where services will take place at 1:00 PM with Chris Steel officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the memory of Dolores to the charity of your choice
.
Self-provided face coverings are highly recommended.
Delong, Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, 56 South 5th Street is handling arrangements. To leave condolences or sign online guest book, please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com