Don E. Ziler
1937 - 2020
Don E. Ziler

Cumberland - Don E. Ziler, 82, of Cumberland passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born in Marietta, Ohio on October 10, 1937. He is the son of the late E. E. "Jim" and Freda (Blackburn) Ziler. He was a 1955 graduate of Belle Valley High School, he worked as a drag line operator for Central Ohio Coal Company for 40 years, where he helped operate the Big Muskie. He previously attended the Cumberland United Methodist Church and the Ark Springs Baptist Church. He was avid outdoors man who enjoyed working on his farm, especially with his horses. He raised Percheron Draft Horses and loved taking them to area parades. He was a 50 year member of the Ohio Farm Bureau, a 61 year member of the UMWA, a 50+ year Mason and a member of Sharon Lodge F&AM # 136, a 33rd Degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite in Cambridge and a member of the Cambridge Shrine Club. He served his country in the U.S. National Guard.

Don is survived by his daughter, Sherrie (Jim Yerian) Ziler, two grandsons, Jeffery Wade (Sarah) Ziler and Christopher Cody Ziler, three step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Bond, Jimmy (Gina) Yerian, Jason (Charity) Yerian, and one great-grandson, Jameson Wade Ziler and twin great granddaughters on the way; eight step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great grandchildren; his brother, David (Wanda) Ziler, his sister, Clara Gardner, his brothers-in-law, Charles (Margie) Roberts and James (Janet) Roberts, numerous nieces and nephews and his special friend, Elizabeth Ann Davis.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jean "Jeannie" Ziler, who passed away on July 22, 2012, his son, Jeffery Ray Ziler, who passed on July 15, 1982.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Don's name to the Cumberland Fire Department, 444 W. Main Street, Cumberland, Ohio 43732.

Masonic services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday.

Visitations will be 12 to 2 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Cumberland, where funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife and son in the Cumberland Cemetery.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Farus Funeral Home
343 W Main St
Cumberland, OH 43732
(740) 638-2202
