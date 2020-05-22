|
Don Frank Myer
Don Frank Myer, born July 31, 1924, passed away peacefully with family present on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 73 years, Madge Myer, whom he met when they were both 13 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cora Myer; one sister, Evelyn (Louis) Morosco; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray Myer (Betty), Charles (Ruth) Myer, and John Myer, with whom Don was especially close; his son, Thomas Myer; grand-daughter, Mindy Myer Hendershot and son-in-law Norman Auldridge. He also lost his dear friend and cohort in church volunteer work, Norman Hendrickson, several years ago. He is survived by his wife, Madge P. Barr Myer; daughter, Teresa Myer Auldridge; daughter-in-law, Pam Kinney Myer; grandchildren, Nicholas Myer, Nathan Auldridge, Megan (Lawrence/Cole) Coulston; and five great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
Don served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was an airplane electrical mechanic on the island of Guam. After the war, he worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone company for 38 years. He attended First Christian Church for over 65 years. Don and Madge built and lived in the same house in a wonderful neighborhood for 59 years, where the family met life-long friends. He was an avid reader, played golf while he was still able, and played bridge with Madge and Ohio friends for many years. Don loved history and kept up with current events. Those who knew him well knew his heart was in his tummy. He thoroughly enjoyed home-made waffles, noodles, cookies, and sweets from Tom's Ice Cream Bowl, Williams and later Kennedy's Bakeries, and jam from Cherry Orchard. He also loved traveling with family and friends and took vacations all over the U.S. He captured those treasured memories with his love of photography.
Don lived 93 years in his hometown, Zanesville, Ohio, and moved to Roanoke, Virginia, in 2018 to be near family. Arrangements are being made by Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia. Please send condolences and memories of Don to Madge at 1909 Millstream Drive, Salem, VA 24153, or on the funeral home website www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com. Her daughter's immediate family is surrounding Madge with love during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held in Zanesville at a later date. The family suggests that donations in his honor be made to one of three organizations dear to Don's heart: First Christian Church, 3000 Dresden Rd, Zanesville, Ohio 43701; Zane Grey Society (www.zgws.org or http://members.zmchamber.com), an organization dear to his son, Tom; or the () in memory of several loved ones.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 22 to May 24, 2020