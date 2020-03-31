Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don J. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don J. Miller Obituary
Don J. Miller

Zanesville - Don Joseph Miller, 82 of Zanesville, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday March 30th 2020 in his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 3, 1937 in Muskingum County, Meigs Township to the late Virgil and Clarice (Barnhouse) Miller.

He was a 30 year retiree of Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo, Ohio. Don and his wife maintained a small cattle farm where he bred, raised and sold Black Angus cattle for many years. He was a life long sports enthusiast who was a standout high school basketball player. Don graduated from Cumberland High School where he was selected to the 'All County' basketball team in 1955. He continued to be involved in sports through coaching and supporting his sons teams. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan throughout his life. He was involved in Beagle field trials where he was a member at Salt Creek Beagle Club. He also enjoyed participating in golf leagues and golfing with his young sons. Each spring he

looked forward to seeing humming birds return to their home. He loved being outdoors.

He was a proud member of the Rural Dale United Methodist Church where he loved attending services and enjoying fellowship.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, Betty R. Miller; son, Don (Beth) Miller of Dublin, Ohio; son, Marty (Brenda) Miller of Zanesville, Ohio; daughter, Janice (Joey Luckett) Miller of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren Megan (Troy) Weddington, Jacob (Patricia) Ellis, Joshua Wintersteller, Ashley Wintersteller, Luke (Sadie) Miller, Irina Miller, Derek Wintersteller; great-grandchildren Mayce McLain, Gemma Wintersteller, Jaxon Ellis; a special sister-in-law Janice (Jerry) Moore and many other in-laws and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Erma (Clinton "Bud") Cox, brother Karl (Virginia) Miller and other loving in-laws.

Due to the current national emergency, no plans for a memorial service can be made at this time. We will celebrate his life at a later date.

You may sign the online register book, share a memory or share a note of condolence at www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -