Don J. Miller
Zanesville - Don Joseph Miller, 82 of Zanesville, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday March 30th 2020 in his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 3, 1937 in Muskingum County, Meigs Township to the late Virgil and Clarice (Barnhouse) Miller.
He was a 30 year retiree of Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo, Ohio. Don and his wife maintained a small cattle farm where he bred, raised and sold Black Angus cattle for many years. He was a life long sports enthusiast who was a standout high school basketball player. Don graduated from Cumberland High School where he was selected to the 'All County' basketball team in 1955. He continued to be involved in sports through coaching and supporting his sons teams. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan throughout his life. He was involved in Beagle field trials where he was a member at Salt Creek Beagle Club. He also enjoyed participating in golf leagues and golfing with his young sons. Each spring he
looked forward to seeing humming birds return to their home. He loved being outdoors.
He was a proud member of the Rural Dale United Methodist Church where he loved attending services and enjoying fellowship.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Betty R. Miller; son, Don (Beth) Miller of Dublin, Ohio; son, Marty (Brenda) Miller of Zanesville, Ohio; daughter, Janice (Joey Luckett) Miller of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren Megan (Troy) Weddington, Jacob (Patricia) Ellis, Joshua Wintersteller, Ashley Wintersteller, Luke (Sadie) Miller, Irina Miller, Derek Wintersteller; great-grandchildren Mayce McLain, Gemma Wintersteller, Jaxon Ellis; a special sister-in-law Janice (Jerry) Moore and many other in-laws and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Erma (Clinton "Bud") Cox, brother Karl (Virginia) Miller and other loving in-laws.
Due to the current national emergency, no plans for a memorial service can be made at this time. We will celebrate his life at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020