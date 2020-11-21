Dona Jean Gibson
Zanesville - Dona Jean Gibson, 94, of Zanesville,
Dona was surrounded by family when she went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19,2020. She was born on July 12, 1926. She was daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Eppley) Fitch of McConnelsville. She was a graduate of M&M High School. Dona never retired from her successful real estate career of 37 years, at age 87 she sold her last property but was always giving advice and ideas to clients until the day she passed. She was a member of Meadow Farm United Methodist Church and Bridge City Church. Dona gave of herself and time as a 4-H Adviser, school volunteer, band booster and athletic booster at Maysville Local School District as well she enjoyed being a hospice volunteer helping families. She enjoyed farming, gardening, family vacations to Sunset beach but especially time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Francis (Frank) Gibson and Son-In-Law David Powell.
She is survived by four children, Cindy (Richard) Irvin, Sheila (Randy) Launder, Tammy Powell and Gary (Lisa) Gibson. Nine grandchildren, Dana (Kristie) Launder, Clint (Felicia) Irvin, Darcy (Chris) Stewart, Adam (Emily) Powell, Luke (Jordyn) Gibson, Austin (Lesley) Powell, Abby (Adam) Davenport, Andrew (Karoline) Gibson, Laura (Nicholas) Rhodes and 23 great-grandchildren. Dona is also survived by her sister, Betty Maerker and her brother, John Fitch.
A private family showing will be at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home where funeral services with Pastor Doris Flynn and Pastor Luke Gibson officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery.
