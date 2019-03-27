|
Donald A. Bohus
Dixmont - Don Bohus died unexpectedly at home in Dixmont, ME on March 19, 2019. He was 62 years old. Don was a graduate of Zanesville High School, University of Cincinnati, and University of Texas, El Paso and held a Master's degree in Nursing. His Nursing career included stints in ICU, Rehab, Home Care, and Geriatrics. He was also a Nursing instructor at Husson University, in Bangor, ME for over a decade. As a man in Nursing he was unique in his approach to patient care and an advocate for his patients, especially the veterans he cared for at the end of his life.
Don will be most remembered as a warm, personable, charismatic guy that would give you the shirt off his back if you asked. He also liked to have a good time and was the life of the party. He was a teacher, both formally in his Nursing profession and in his private life. Don always had an opinion and was willing to share his insights whether you liked it or not. He was an accomplished outdoorsman and enjoyed the simple life. Don also played sports throughout his life, and was an outstanding running back and track athlete in high school, and a golfer as an adult. One of his proudest moments was a hole in one on his 50th birthday at Eaglesticks Golf Course in 2006.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rose Bohus of Zanesville, OH. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Betti) of Pocatello, ID and his nieces Allie and Brooke. He will be missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be planned at a later date in Zanesville. Don's family asks that you send condolences to: Robert Bohus, P.O Box 490, Inkom, ID 83245.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 27, 2019