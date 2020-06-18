Donald A. "Squeak" HarmonRix Mills - Donald A. "Squeak" Harmon, 75, passed away while in the care of the Beckett House of New Concord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born in Zanesville on November 8th, 1944 to Lewis and Donna Marie (Ray) Harmon. He graduated New Concord High School in 1962. Donald worked for 30 ½ years for General Electric, which he retired from, as well as Masons Tile and Electric. Donald was a member of the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church, the Freeland Valley Antique Club, and the National Trail Ruritan Club of New Concord.Donald is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Charlotte (Dupler) Harmon, whom he married on November 26, 1965, his siblings, Randy (Sonny) Miller, Rusti Harmon, Raili (Chuck Shredes) Rosenberger, Rhodi Harmon, Reggi Harmon, Richi (Tracey) Harmon, and Rocci (Jennifer) Harmon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Donald is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, John A. Harmon, who passed away on January 4, 2001.Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours on Monday, June 22nd from 4 to 8PM at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 12 Noon, with a calling hour preceding services. Pastors Jim Gibson and Phil Walker will officiate, and a burial will follow at Salt Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, Inc, 2831 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115 or the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 W Mound St, Columbus, OH 43223.