Donald A. Radcliffe
Donald A. Radcliffe

Adamsville - Donald A. Radcliffe, 91, of Adamsville, entered into eternal life at 4:55 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. He was born October 16, 1928 in Muskingum County, a son of the late Paul O. and Alice Bell (Vensil) Radcliffe. He was in the Ohio National Guard for eight years, worked as a heavy equipment operator, owned and operated his own trucking company for several years, worked as Salem Township Trustee for twelve years, and drove school bus for Tri-Valley School District for seventeen years. He was also a member of Maranatha Bible Church.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Elizabeth A. (Cunion) Radcliffe whom he married September 5, 1953; his children, Donna (Tim) Thompson, Keith (Debbie) Radcliffe, James (Becky) Radcliffe, Billy (Nercy) Radcliffe, and Carol (Brian) Addis; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a brother, Homer Ralph Shirer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Wilmer Ralph Shirer, who raised him along with Alice, and a brother, Delbert P. Radcliffe.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Maranatha Bible Church, 2400 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Donald will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Maranatha Bible Church
AUG
21
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Maranatha Bible Church
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maranatha Bible Church
