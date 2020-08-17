Donald A. Radcliffe
Adamsville - Donald A. Radcliffe, 91, of Adamsville, entered into eternal life at 4:55 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. He was born October 16, 1928 in Muskingum County, a son of the late Paul O. and Alice Bell (Vensil) Radcliffe. He was in the Ohio National Guard for eight years, worked as a heavy equipment operator, owned and operated his own trucking company for several years, worked as Salem Township Trustee for twelve years, and drove school bus for Tri-Valley School District for seventeen years. He was also a member of Maranatha Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Elizabeth A. (Cunion) Radcliffe whom he married September 5, 1953; his children, Donna (Tim) Thompson, Keith (Debbie) Radcliffe, James (Becky) Radcliffe, Billy (Nercy) Radcliffe, and Carol (Brian) Addis; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a brother, Homer Ralph Shirer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Wilmer Ralph Shirer, who raised him along with Alice, and a brother, Delbert P. Radcliffe.
Friends and family may call from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Maranatha Bible Church, 2400 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Donald will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville.
