Donald Allen
Crooksville - Donald R. Allen, 87 of Crooksville, Ohio died at 7:00 pm at the Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio. Born September 27, 1933 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Walter C. and Rosela Norris Allen. A United State Navy veteran; his family and farm was most important to him; he was a member of the Oakfield Baptist Church and led a Christian life; was a member of the Perry County Farm Bureau and a very hard worker. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Holcomb Allen; daughter, Lynette Newlon; son, Noel (Rebecca) Allen; grandchildren, Amber (Tim) Kennedy, Danielle (William) Triplett, Chelsie Cavinee, Kylie (Travis) Post and Alison Bray; several great-grandchildren and a brother Fred Allen of Newark. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Newlon. Calling hours will be from 11 am to 1 pm with funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Oakfield Baptist Church, 3530 State Route 13, SE, Crooksville, Ohio with Pastor John Kessler and Reverend Richard Newlon officiating. Burial will follow in Oakfield Cemetery in Oakfield, Ohio with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and Register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com