1/1
Donald Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Allen

Crooksville - Donald R. Allen, 87 of Crooksville, Ohio died at 7:00 pm at the Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio. Born September 27, 1933 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Walter C. and Rosela Norris Allen. A United State Navy veteran; his family and farm was most important to him; he was a member of the Oakfield Baptist Church and led a Christian life; was a member of the Perry County Farm Bureau and a very hard worker. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Holcomb Allen; daughter, Lynette Newlon; son, Noel (Rebecca) Allen; grandchildren, Amber (Tim) Kennedy, Danielle (William) Triplett, Chelsie Cavinee, Kylie (Travis) Post and Alison Bray; several great-grandchildren and a brother Fred Allen of Newark. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Newlon. Calling hours will be from 11 am to 1 pm with funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Oakfield Baptist Church, 3530 State Route 13, SE, Crooksville, Ohio with Pastor John Kessler and Reverend Richard Newlon officiating. Burial will follow in Oakfield Cemetery in Oakfield, Ohio with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and Register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved