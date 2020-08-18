1/1
Donald Chandler
Donald Chandler

Zanesville - Donald E. Chandler, 89, of Zanesville, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Monday August 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on February 18, 1931 in Duncan Falls, a son of the late Delmar and Luella Chandler. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He retired from Pepsi after 25 years of service. He was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of Lafayette Lodge F&AM, 32nd Degree Mason, member of Amrou Grotto and Scottish Rite.

He is survived by six children Debroah (Roy) Wood, Jeffrey D. Chandler, Lyndee F. Chandler, Kristie (Gary) Osborne, Daren Mason, and Lori Boysel. Ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. His twin brother Ronald (Nancy) Chandler. His dog Snickers. Special thanks to his caregiver Dixie Norris.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives Beverly Chandler in 1989 and Sandra Chandler in 2018. One brother Robert Chandler.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Wed. Aug. 19, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thur. Aug. 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Duncan Falls Cemetery where Zanesville VFW and American Legion will conduct military honors. To sign the online guest book please visit

Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
