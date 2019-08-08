|
Donald E. Dennis, Jr.
Nashport - Donald Eugene Dennis Jr. went peacefully to be with his wife, Eula Kathy Bauer Dennis and his son, Donald Eugene Dennis lll, on August 6, 2019. He was born June 21, 1956, in Zanesville, a son of the late Donald E. and Shirley A. Rogers Dennis, Sr. He was a strong man, committed to his family. Donald embraced his legacy of being in the military for 24 years. It didn't matter what life events took place he was always there to guide his family and show them that with hard work and perseverance you could overcome anything. He knew how to make you laugh consistently cracking jokes, making you smile, and just being a lending ear to listen if you needed to talk. His passing will be felt deeply in the family, we have lost our rock, the man that made our world go around, and the love that he shared with open arms to comfort us when we just needed our dad.
He is survived by his daughters Jennifer (George), Kristina (Daryl), Melissa (Ryan), Tiffany (Stephen); a son, James Dennis; girlfriend, Jeanne Massey; and grandchildren Addy, Max, May, Lilliana, Milo, Slate, and Liam.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his wife, Eula Kathy Bauer Dennis, whom he married October 24, 1975 and died June 16, 2012; and a son, Donald Eugene Dennis III.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, August 12, 2019, with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29. He will be laid to rest at Irville Cemetery, Nashport.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 8, 2019