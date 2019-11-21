|
Donald E. Herder 59 of Somerset, Ohio passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home due to a farming accident. He was born on February 24, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio to the late James and Betty Herder.
He was employed with I.B.E.W. Local 1105 in Nashport, Ohio. Don was an electrician for 35 years. He grew up in the Buckeye Lake area. His passion in his younger years was boating on the lake and later years, he grew a passion for farming with the love of his life Sheri (Johnston) Herder.
Don is survived by his wife, Sheri, children, James (Allison) Waits, Tim (Sara) Waits, Shannon (Ben) Baker, Shawn (Elizabeth) Herder and Mitzi (Steven) Lavender; 15 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Kris) Herder of Kittery, Maine; sister, Jeri Sue Herder; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, many other wonderful friends and his faithful companion and dog Izzy.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronnie Herder.
Don and Sheri are members of the B.F.R.O. 6403 of Perry County. This organization does charity work for the community.
Caring Cremation® has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 starting at 12:00 p.m. at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the B.F.R.O. 6403 c/o Jeri Dupler, 2825 Township Road 76 NW, Somerset, Ohio 43783.
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019