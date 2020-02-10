|
Donald E. Starkey
Zanesville - Donald Eugene Starkey, 68 passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born January 15, 1952 in Zanesville to the late Harold and Erna Sandman Starkey. He was employed as a diesel mechanic with Penske and Moorehead Trucking. Donald was a member of the Moose Lodge, an avid softball player, enjoyed hunting and fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Surviving is his wife Cathy Smith Starkey; a son Shane (Jayme) Starkey; a daughter Amber (Darrin) Moore; a sister Helena (Daniel) Archer; a sister in law Dixie Starkey; seven grandchildren: Austin, Chance, Katlyn, Kutter, Addyson, Jaycob and Bralynn and his baby girl (dog) Chloe.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter Christa Starkey and a brother Richard Starkey.
Calling hours will be held from 11AM to 4PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. A memorial service will begin at 4PM with Rev. Dr. Jim Miller officiating.
