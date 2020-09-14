Donald E. Veyon
Roseville - Donald E Veyon, 85, of Roseville, went to be with his Lord, Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born October 8, 1934 in Crooksville to the late Kathryn Gooding Dickson and Arthur Veyon. Don is a graduate of Lash High School in 1952. While a senior, he joined the Naval Reserves and after graduation went on to serve his country as a United States Marine during the Korean War stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Don was employed at Armco Steel after an honorable discharge. From there he worked as a firefighter for the City of Zanesville where he became assistant chief and later became the Arson Investigator. He retired after 25 years. He then became a school bus driver for the Franklin Local School District for 10 years. Don served as a Mason and in his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping with the family and was a very talented woodworker, having made many pieces of furniture for the family over the years.
Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Farley Veyon. His son Jeff Veyon, daughters Kimberly Thomas (Marc), Robin Buchanan (Tom). Grandchildren Michelle Sensabaugh (Mike), Michael Veyon, Derek Gorsuch (Sara), Abbey Weaver (Joe), Libby Buchanan, Sara Robinson (Ryan), Tim Loomis (Trish), Jason Loomis (Misty) and 13 great grandchildren. Brother Marvin Veyon, Jim Veyon and sister Bonnie Neal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Laurie Amy Loomis Dingey. Brother Richard Veyon and sister Wanda Lindamood.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Wesley Union Cemetery, White Cottage, with Pastor Joseph DiVincenzo officiating. Funeral procession will leave the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE at 12:30 P.M. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Marines in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Memory Care Unit, Genesis Hospital, and Genesis Hospice-Morrison House for their excellent care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
