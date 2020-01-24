Services


Donald "Bump" Guard Obituary


Columbus - Donald "Bump" Guard, 67 of Columbus, passed away January 22, 2020 at Mt. Carmel in Grove City.

He was born April 26, 1952 in Zanesville, son of the late Robert Guard and Dorothy Ayres Guard. He worked for Burnham Boiler and retired from McKesson Medical. He was a member of the U.S Trotting Association and Ohio Horseman Harness Association.

He is survived by his life partner Mary Brandel; sister Ruth (Dave) Rinehart; niece Stacy Kaszyk; nephew Jarrod Rinehart; great-niece Jordan Kaszyk; Mary's kids, Andy Avery, Doug Avery, Bob Avery and their children.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday January 27, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM, Tuesday January 28, 2020. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
